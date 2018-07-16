× ‘Big Lee’ Martin’s Bonnabel Boulevard house and estate hit the market

METAIRIE, La. — The Bonnabel Boulevard home where Metairie tow truck driver Lee “Big Lee” Martin lived — and died — is hitting the market.

The home and the estate, at 615 Bonnabel Boulevard, are for sale and listed through Matthew Grass with The Agency, according to Grass’ Facebook page.

The house and its contents are listed for $349,900.

There’s an open house Sunday from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Martin’s house was well-known for elaborate LSU decor and political signs.

On May 5, he was shot and killed in his front yard by his neighbor, 78-year-old Wayne Higgins. The two had been feuding for years, according to the sheriff’s office.

A grand jury indicted Higgins on a second-degree murder charge last week.