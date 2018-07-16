Anna Wintour gets her own Nike Air Jordan sneakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trending in the fashion world... I bet you never thought you would see this collaboration... Anna Wintour and the team at Vogue have joined forces with Nike’s Jordan Brand to create a limited-edition women’s capsule collection of sneakers inspired by two of the sportswear company’s most iconic shoes, the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3 S-E.

Vogue’s Air Jordan 1’s come in red or white leather. They will be available in select stores starting July 21st.

The new Air Jordan 3 S-E’s are inspired by Anna Wintour’s classic Chanel power suits and signature black sunglasses. The sneakers are available in red and black and will be on sale beginning Sept. 7th.

Prices haven’t been announced yet.