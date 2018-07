× Actress Brie Larson spotted enjoying NOLA while filming ‘Captain Marvel’

NEW ORLEANS – The new ‘Captain Marvel’ movie filmed in New Orleans, and star Brie Larson lived it up in our city while she was in town for the filming.

Larson won the Best Actress Oscar in 2016 for her role in “Room.”

The new “Captain Marvel” film is also starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Here are a few pictures she’s taken and posted to her Instagram.

Looks like she’s enjoying our cemeteries and our drinks!

FROSE ALL DAY A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Jul 2, 2018 at 9:12pm PDT