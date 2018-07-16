29 arrested in St. Tammany for meth, heroin, guns

COVINGTON – A task force attempting to curb rampant use and distribution of methamphetamine in St. Tammany Parish has resulted in the arrest of 29 people on drug and weapons charges, and the capture of one sex offender.

The St. Tammany Parish Narcotics Task Force is made up of detectives from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mandeville Police Department, and Slidell Police Department and has focused on the areas of Pearl River, Hickory, and Talisheek.

The operation has been active since March, and has discovered large quantities of meth manufactured in foreign countries and brought to St. Tammany for distribution, according to the STPSO.

“The St. Tammany Parish Narcotics Task Force has received positive feedback from the residents of these local communities,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I applaud the hard work of our Narcotics Task Force and our Patrol Division in working together to eradicate these dangerous drugs from our streets. Methamphetamine is a dangerous and addictive drug that destroys lives and families. The STPSO will continue to work closely with our residents to combat illegal drug use in these areas.”

The men and 11 women and 18 men arrested range in age from 26 to 58 and face an array of charges, from possession and distribution of meth to contempt of court, obstruction of justice, and possession of a heroin, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Forty-year-old Adam Edmondson was arrested for possession of marijuana and contempt of court, and 28-year-old Robert Lane, a convicted sex offender, was arrested for failing to notify authorities of a change of address.