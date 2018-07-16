× 2 killed, 1 arrested for DWI after fatal collision in Chackbay

CHACKBAY, LA – Two people are dead after their vehicle collided head on with a vehicle driven by a man who was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Twenty-two-year-old Raini Scioneaux was driving her 2018 Nissan Sentra on LA 20 near Farmer Lane around 10 p.m. on July 15, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Scioneaux’s vehicle left the road to the right side, and she overcorrected to the left, bringing her vehicle directly into the path of a 2013 Lexus G46 driven by George Popov.

Scioneaux and her passenger, 23-year-old Brennan Clement, were killed in the collision.

Neither were wearing their seatbelts, according to the LSP.

George Popov and his passenger, 17-year-old Aleksander Popov, were wearing their seatbelts.

Aleksander Popov sustained minor injuries, while George Popov was unhurt.

Troopers suspected George Popov of driving while intoxicated, but he refused to undergo a breath test on the scene.

A search warrant was obtained for a blood sample, and George Popov was arrested and charged with second offense DWI.