WGNO’s Adam Bowles runs for his life in “Running of the Bulls” (New Orleans style)

NEW ORLEANS- ''The Running of the Bulls" is a week long celebration in Spain and we have our own version here in the Big Easy!

WGNO's Adam Bowles checks it out.

"San Fermin" or "The Running of the Bulls'' is a July festival in Spain where thousands run away from hundreds of real live bulls! But in New Orleans, things are a little different and you may end up with a stinging behind.

The bulls are out of their cages, or in this case the Roller Girls on skates! They are on the hunt for some buttocks to hit.

"There is no avoiding it," Christine Hanford says. "So, you might as well enjoy it. If you don't get hit a little bit.....did you even do it?"

So you better run fast, or run slow if you want to!

"Oh, I want smacked hard," Carrie Paraz says. "So hard, Look at my shirt!"

"I just got whupped and I liked it," which was on her shirt. Now its time for Adam Bowles to see if he will like it. Watch the video above to find out!

It's only plastic bats that the bulls are hitting you with and they don't want to hurt you. The Roller Girls say the legal hitting zone is right on the butt! They also say its all about have fun, enjoying the experience and donating to charities! Money raised at the "Running of the Bulls" supports the non profits "Beth's friends Forever" and "The Big Easy Animal Rescue."