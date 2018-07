Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La.-- Drago's Seafood in Metairie hosted a special World Cup watch party for the final match between Croatia and France on Sunday.

Drago's owner, Tommy Cvitanovich hosted the party for his Croatian friends and family. They were cheering on Croatia.

Jean-Luc Albin, owner of Maurice French pastries was also on hand for the party to cheer on France.

France won 4-2. This is the first time that France has won the World Cup in 20 years.