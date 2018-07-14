× Jaguar escapes at Audubon Zoo, killing six other animals before recapture

NEW ORLEANS — A jaguar escaped from his habitat at the Audubon Zoo Saturday morning, killing six other animals before he was caught and sedated.

“The animal care team is devastated by this tragic loss,” Audubon spokesman Frank Donze said in a news release. “Today is a difficult day for the Audubon family.”

The male jaguar got out about 7:20 a.m. and was recaptured by 8:15 a.m. No humans were injured, but the jaguar attacked and killed four alpaca, one emu, and one fox in nearby habitats.

The zoo is closed Saturday and will reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday. A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Audubon Zoo plans to investigate how the jaguar was able to escape.