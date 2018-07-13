What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for July 14 and 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The weekend is here, which means it's time to embrace the summer heat and find some fun.

Here are our event picks for the weekend of July 14 and July 15, 2018:

SATURDAY:

San Fermin in Nueva Orleans - Running of the Bulls: New Orleans' version of this famous Spanish event involves roller derby girls chasing participants through the streets of downtown using plastic baseball bats. The Encierro starts at The Sugar Mill downtown at 6:30 a.m.

Bastille Day Block Party: Celebrate Bastille Day in the original neighborhood of the French Creole aristocracy. The 2018 Faubourg St. John Bastille Day celebration will be on Saturday, July 14, 2018, between 4:30 PM and 9:30 PM at 3100 Ponce de Leon St.

Celebrate Bastille Day in the original neighborhood of the French Creole aristocracy. The 2018 Faubourg St. John Bastille Day celebration will be on Saturday, July 14, 2018, between 4:30 PM and 9:30 PM at 3100 Ponce de Leon St. Mr. Legs Competition: Male contestants will be strutting their stuff at Generations Hall from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday to compete for the 2018 Mr. Legs title! Some of the awards include hairiest legs, skinniest legs and sexiest legs. Proceeds from the event benefit Bridge House and Grace House. Click here for more information.

Male contestants will be strutting their stuff at Generations Hall from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday to compete for the 2018 Mr. Legs title! Some of the awards include hairiest legs, skinniest legs and sexiest legs. Proceeds from the event benefit Bridge House and Grace House. Click here for more information. Championship Boxing: 'The Rougarou' Regis Prograis, a New Orleans native, takes on Juan Jose Velasco at the UNO Lakefront Arena Saturday night, with the Super Lightweight title on the line. Prograis is defending his titles and his undefeated record against Velasco, who is also unbeaten. Click here for more information.

SUNDAY