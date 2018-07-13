What NOLA eatery made Thrillist’s list of The 21 Best Hot Dog Joints in America?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- How cool is this? DAT DOG made Thrillist’s list of The 21 Best Hot Dog Joints in America!

Thrillist brags that there are more than a dozen specialty dogs on the menu and loved their unique toppings.

They say, “While this entire set-up would be blasphemy in hot dog towns - looking at you, Chicago - go ahead and load everything you want onto that sourdough bun. Or just pick a sausage and ask for chef’s choice when you get overwhelmed. Either way, get the cheddar bacon ranch fries and then ponder why you never realized duck sausage, wasabi, and sour cream went so well together.”

Well, now we know what we're doing for National French Fry Day! NOLA locations below...

601 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA 70116 (504) 309-3362

3336 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115 (504) 324-2226

5030 Freret Street, New Orleans, LA 70115 (504) 899-6883