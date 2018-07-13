Trending: Corgi Con’s record breaking round rumps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- Last weekend over one thousand corgis wiggled and waddled their way onto San Fran’s Ocean Beach to make new fur friends.

1100 corgis showed up for this year’s Corgi Con event. The event and community built primarily through social media.

There were costume contests, agility courses, and plenty of butt sniffing.

Corgi Con started in of June 2014. The first Corgi Con hosted only 90 dogs, but 2018’s attendance beat that by a long snout. 🐶

Corgi owners... the event is annual so start planning for next year’s Corgi Con now.