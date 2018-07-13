Social media star and rapper arrested for scamming followers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- Prosecutors say a female rapper with a huge social media presence used her fame to trick her fans into a $62,550 credit card scam.

Ashley Bautista, aka Young Ash, was escorted into Manhattan Supreme Court in a very unflattering accessory... handcuffs... on Wednesday. She pleaded not guilty to grand larceny.

Authorities say she used social media to flash wads of cash, promising her fans and followers fast money in exchange for their bank account info.

She was indicted for allegedly using victims’ personal information, forging checks and ATM cards to withdraw cash from bank accounts in a scheme known as card cracking.

Young Ash and her cohorts used the bank accounts of her fans to deposit the forged checks and withdraw money, according to officials.

Bautista was released without bail.