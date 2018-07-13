NOPD looking for French Quarter armed robbery suspect

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a suspect they say fired shots at a man after robbing him in the French Quarter.

Thirty-one-year-old Travis Gibson robbed a man at gunpoint around 3 a.m. on June 11 in the 1100 block of Chartres Street, according to the NOPD.

Gibson and an unidentified woman approached the victim, who was walking back to his hotel room, and demanded his property.

The victim chased after Gibson and the woman after the robbery, and Gibson fired multiple shots at the victim, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Travis Gibson is asked to contact any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080.