Motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash in Chalmette

CHALMETTE – A 51-year-old St. Bernard man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into trees.

Brian A. Dantoni was riding his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle at a high rate of speed westbound on LA 46 near Battlefield Drive around 11:20 p.m. on July 12 when he went off the road, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Dantoni crossed into the neutral ground and struck two trees.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but still sustained severe injuries, according to the LSP.

Blood samples were collected at the scene and will be analyzed.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.