× Man indicted for February murder on Broad Street

NEW ORLEANS – District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office has secured a murder indictment against a 22-year-old man accused of a fatal shooting on Broad Street in February.

Carsel Alexander was charged with the second-degree murder of Troy Wilson Jr., obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation, and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the three-count indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury.

Alexander is accused of shooting Wilson multiple times in the chest during a dispute that spilled onto a sidewalk in the 700 block of North Broad Street shortly after 2 a.m. on February 18.

The 21-year-old victim was treated at the scene by New Orleans EMS but did not survive the injuries.

Criminal District Judge Robin Pittman raised Alexander’s bond amount from $375,000 to $475,000 after the indictment was read.

At the time of the shooting, Alexander was on probation from a second-degree battery conviction in West Baton Rouge Parish .

A judge there had given Alexander a five-year sentence in January, but suspended it and instead placed the defendant on three years of probation.

Assistant District Attorney Abigail MacDonald presented the case to the grand jury.