I-10 East closed at Williams Boulevard due to tanker accident

KENNER, La. — I-10 East is closed at Williams Boulevard in Kenner due to an accident involving a tanker truck.

The entrance ramp from Williams Boulevard South to I-10 East is also closed.

A tanker truck lost its back tires, leaving a 2,500-gallon gas tank leaking onto the highway, according to the city of Kenner’s Facebook page.

Two other tanks have so far not been affected.

Westbound motorists are advised to avoid the area by either exiting from the I-10 at I-310 and then going southbound to Airline Drive or taking Loyola Drive to Veterans Boulevard. Drivers who want to go eastbound on I-10 can enter the I-10 at Power Boulevard or Veterans Boulevard. Crews from the Kenner Public Works Department have put down sand to contain the fuel, and officials for Lavigne Logistics of Baton Rouge, the owner of the tanker, have contacted a cleanup company, Kenner fire officials said. A foam truck is on its way from St. Bernard as a precaution, Kenner officials reported. Some of the fuel spilled may have gotten into the parish’s drainage canal. Containment booms are in place. Officials say the cleanup is likely to take several hours.

