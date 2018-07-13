× Weekend forecast: Hot weekend ahead

A hot one on the way for the upcoming weekend as we head to the middle of July. High pressure from the north will be building in across the area with summertime heat coming with it.

Hottest temps Friday through Sunday will be north of the I-10 corridor. These areas will likely top out in the mid 90s each afternoon. As you get farther inland the air mass will be slightly drier, allowing those afternoon temps to climb more.

South shore will be hot as well, however a bit better rain chance will keep temperatures mainly in the low 90s.

Overall rain chances will be spotty. The forecast model by early Saturday afternoon just shows isolated thunderstorms around the area.

As is typically the case however one of the better chances to see rain will be along I-10 through metro New Orleans as daytime heating causes the sea breeze to develop. That will be the case Friday as well.

Overall a few more storms will be developing by Sunday, but not really enough to cool down the temps until Monday afternoon.

As always remember to check the back seat. Never leave kids or pets unattended in a parked car. Drink plenty of fluids and seek shade and air conditioning as much as possible.