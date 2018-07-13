Henry Cavill apologizes after #MeToo backlash

Henry Cavill has apologized after backlash over statements he recently made during an interview with GQ Australia.

The “Man of Steel” star talked to the magazine about his thoughts on the current #MeToo movement.

While the actor said, “Stuff has to change, absolutely, in terms of men’s behavior,” he also added: “It’s important to also retain the good things, which were a quality of the past, and get rid of the bad things.”

“There’s something wonderful about a man chasing a woman,” he said. “There’s a traditional approach to that, which is nice. I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that.”

“It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place,” Cavill said.

“Because then it’s like: ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to be called a rapist or something’,” he said. “So you’re like, ‘Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship, which never really worked’. But it’s way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I’m someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen?”

The response on social media was swift and condemning of the former star of “The Tudors.”

On Friday Cavill released a statement to CNN saying: “Having seen the reaction to an article in particular about my feelings on dating and the #metoo movement, I just wanted to apologize for any confusion and misunderstanding that this may have created.”

“Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention,” the statement read. “In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other.”

“Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form,” Cavill said. “This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that it so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support.”