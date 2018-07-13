HauteWork reveals first ever women coveralls embracing female form and fashion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- In the words of James Brown, "This is a man's world, but it wouldn't be nothing without a woman or a girl."

This is a phrase that Jaime Glas holds near and dear to her heart as an engineer who said goodbye to traditional FRC coveralls.

"I'm a young engineer, I get out there, and they say you have to wear this uniform. They handed me an FRC jumpsuit, and it was probably a men's, maybe large, that was all that was there. It swallowed me. I felt like an Oompa Loompa, and I was tripping all over it. It wasn't safe at all," Glas says all she recalls her first experience as an intern in her industry.

"That was my first time thinking, you know, in a couple of years if no one has created a women's line for this, I'm just going to make my own for me. I've loved fashion my whole life."

Her idea of designing a new line of jumpsuits created specially for women came to fruition after many days of serious fashion faux pas in her field.

The name of her company is HauteWork, and it has transformed working women who work in plants or refineries.

The suits come in several different vibrant colors as well as traditional colors, and it's a better fit for the female body.

"We are proud to be women, we should be. That's what today is all about. It's saying I am a woman, I'm strong and I'm just as capable of every man out there. So, be proud of that. If you have to wear a turquoise jumpsuit to get someone's attention, as long as you can back it up with knowledge and hard work ethic people are going to respect you, then they are going to say that's the girl who wears bright jumpsuits!" says Glas.

The certified flame resistant garments also include overalls, shirts, and stretchy knits for those working in plants or refineries.

Glas is even working on a plaid jumpsuit.

Bring on the patterns!

For more information, click here.