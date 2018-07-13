Halle Berry beauty hacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- We would ALL like to look like this mega movie momma!

It’s the latest beauty hack... and 51-year-old Halle Berry is spearheading it. Berry says that bone broth is the reason that she looks so young!

She shared her secrets with EXTRA saying: “You can make it, you can go to the butcher and get all the bones they're going to throw away and he'll give them to you for free. Take the bones, boil them up for 24 hours … and you drink the broth. It's so full of collagen that it's crazy.”

Bone broth is low in calories and offers calcium, vitamin D, and other important nutrients. According to the USDA, it contains nine grams of protein per cup.

Eating protein-heavy foods like bone broth may indirectly help boost collagen, which is the protein that keeps your skin firm and wrinkle-free.

Thanks. We'll take a gallon.