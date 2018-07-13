Doctors find larvae in woman’s spine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A French woman who was experiencing electric shock sensations in her legs, discovered she actually had an infection caused by a parasite.

The woman had been experiencing weakness and problems with her balance. An MRI showed she had a lump in her vertebrae. When doctors operated, they found larvae that comes from a tapeworm.

The parasite is most commonly found in pets, as well as sheep, cattle, goats and pigs. Doctors say the woman has a pet cat, which could have had the tapeworm. She also rides a horse and lives near cows.

The woman has made a full recovery and shows no signs of lasting effects.