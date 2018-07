× Buggy flips in French Quarter, passenger taken to hospital

NEW ORLEANS — A buggy flipped over in the French Quarter Friday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital.

According to NOPD, officers responded to the crash at the corner of Royal and St. Philip streets about 3 p.m.

One person involved was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The scene was clear by 4 p.m., save for a piece of debris from the buggy.