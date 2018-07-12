Watch the Slidell Police Department’s epic Dirty Dancing inspired #LipSyncChallenge

SLIDELL – The Slidell Police Department has taken up the #LipSyncChallenge with a Dirty Dancing themed video.

Officer Bryant Estes and Officer Jake Morris, who were both featured in the popular A&E program Live PD, star in the slickly produced video.

Estes and Morris begin in a squad car reminiscing about their time on television.

They both agree that they had the time of their lives.

The video then cuts to an empty auditorium, and Estes, the taller of the two, begins to lip sync the Academy Award-winning song “(I’ve had) The Time of My Life” from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing.

Soon enough, Morris is running into Estes’ waiting arms for an epic spinning lift.

The video quickly went viral, with over 14,000 shares overnight.