Trending: Color changing nails

These color changing finger nails are taking the Internet by storm!

Here’s how it works: The polish is a thermal-changing polish. The nails are one color at room temp, but the pigments will lighten and change color once they are put into warm water. It’s the result of heat-sensitive pigments and dyes interacting with one another in the formula. It’s also pretty mesmerizing to watch on Instagram!

The company is called Doobys Nails and they’re a UK-based brand.

You can buy 2 sets of press on nails for $25 bucks.