Stars of ‘Dream a Little Dream’ perform ‘L-O-V-E’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Castle Theatre is bringing back a time when larger-than-life singers commanded the stage.

Think Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Etta James, and Aretha Franklin.

They are all represented in "Dream a Little Dream," starring Miss Linda Wright, Jordan Kelly, and Jim Walpole on piano. They will perform the show 8 p.m., Saturday, July 21, at the Castle Theatre, 501 Williams Blvd. in Kenner’s Historic Rivertown.

The stars of "Dream a Little Dream" stopped by the Twist Stage to perform a couple of songs from the show.

For tickets, go to the Castle Theatre's website or call (504) 287-4707.