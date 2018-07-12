Shipley Do-Nuts makes grand Old Metairie entrance with $16K donation to Morstead’s nonprofit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- Saints Punter Thomas Morstead grew up in Houston, and he fondly remembers the Sunday mornings spent at Shipley Do-Nuts.

It's fitting that Morstead was on hand Thursday at the grand opening of Southeast Louisiana's first Shipley Do-Nuts in Old Metairie, where Morstead's nonprofit What You Give Will Grow received a $16,000 check.

"I grew up in Houston, where the original Shipley's was opened," Morstead told WGNO. "On Sundays, every morning before church ... my mom would take us to get Shipley's kolaches and donuts ... and it will be cool for me and my wife to continue doing that for our kids."

Morstead started What You Give Will Grow to help people in need. The organization raises money, then donates it to a variety of causes, with a focus on children's charities and cancer initiatives.

You can learn more about his nonprofit here.