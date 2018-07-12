“School of Rock Metairie” Music School’s Grand Opening is on Saturday

Posted 6:17 AM, July 12, 2018, by , Updated at 07:51AM, July 12, 2018

School of Rock Metairie Grand Opening

"School of Rock is Music School reimagined.  Our music programs are designed to encourage learning in a supportive environment where students of all skill levels are comfortable and engaged.  We take the music school concept to the next level for kids, teens, and adults." - schoolofrock.com

Grand Opening

  • Saturday, July 14, 2018
  • 10:00am - 3:00pm
  • Address
    • 1907 Veterans Blvd.
    • Metairie, Louisiana 70005
  • Live Music
    • Burger & Fries Band
  • Food
    • Gulf Taco
    • Nola Snow Snoballs
  • Ceremonial Guitar-Smashing with Sean Yseult of White Zombie
    • This is the School of Rock's version of a ribbon-cutting.

Click here and here to learn more about the School of Rock Metairie.