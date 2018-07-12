“School of Rock Metairie” Music School’s Grand Opening is on Saturday

School of Rock Metairie Grand Opening
"School of Rock is Music School reimagined. Our music programs are designed to encourage learning in a supportive environment where students of all skill levels are comfortable and engaged. We take the music school concept to the next level for kids, teens, and adults." - schoolofrock.com
Grand Opening
- Saturday, July 14, 2018
- 10:00am - 3:00pm
-
Address
- 1907 Veterans Blvd.
- Metairie, Louisiana 70005
- Live Music
- Burger & Fries Band
- Food
- Gulf Taco
- Nola Snow Snoballs
- Ceremonial Guitar-Smashing with Sean Yseult of White Zombie
- This is the School of Rock's version of a ribbon-cutting.
Click here and here to learn more about the School of Rock Metairie.