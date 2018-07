Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. -- The #LipSyncChallenge sweeping law enforcement agencies across the nation has hit a home run in Plaquemines Parish.

Lt. Jake Serigne and his wife, Kayla, acted out and lip-synced to "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey.

It's been viewed thousands of times in a short period of time, hitting viral status within eight hours.

Which local law enforcement agency is next?