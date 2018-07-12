Oooh la la! French dishes for Bastille Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- France has a national holiday every year on July 14th known as Bastille Day, which celebrates a turning point for France in the French Revolution.

Here in New Orleans, The Grill Room at The Windsor Court Hotel is celebrating Bastille Day with special French dishes for their special five course dinner with wine. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes a bite.

Vlad Ahmadyarov, the executive chef of The Grill Room at The Windsor Court Hotel, showed us these delicious dishes that will be featured at their special wine dinner for Bastille Day.

The Grill Room at The Windsor Court Hotel will be serving up a 5-course meal with wine pairings on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. The dishes are french and the wines come from the regions of Provence, Loire, Burgundy, Bordeaux, and Champagne. The Grill Room's sommelier, Bill Burkhart explains the importance of wine pairing.

For more information on this special Bastille Day dinner, click HERE.