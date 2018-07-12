NOPD: Missing mother, 2 daughters may be in danger

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman and her two daughters who are missing and may be in danger.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rocquelle Jefferson, two-year-old Rylee Jefferson, and five-year-old Samiya Jefferson haven’t been seen or heard from in more than one month, according to the NOPD.

Rocquelle Jefferson’s mother told police she last saw her daughter and granddaughters at a home in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway on June 9 around 6 p.m.

Less than a week before that date, Rocquelle Jefferson’s live-in boyfriend kicked in the door and caused an altercation, according to the NOPD.

Rocquelle Jefferson’s mother believes her daughter and granddaughters may be in danger because of that incident and because it is abnormal for Rocquelle Jefferson to not contact her mother for more than a month.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rocquelle Jefferson, Rylee Jefferson and/or Samiya Jefferson is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.