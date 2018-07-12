NOPD and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrest man for Texas murder

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force have arrested a man for a murder in Texas.

The officers served two search warrants at two different locations before they were able to arrest 21-year-old David Joshua Edwards on July 10.

Edwards is wanted for a murder in College Station, Texas, on June 30, according to the NOPD.

Officers confiscated three handguns, an extended clip for a handgun, an assault-style rifle, and a drum magazine for the rifle.

Edwards is now awaiting extradition back to Texas, where he will be indicted on the murder charge.

Anyone with information regarding David Edwards is asked to contact a Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Detective Cleere of the College Station Police Department at (979) 680-5999.