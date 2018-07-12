Neighbor who shot and killed ‘Big Lee’ Martin charged with murder

METAIRIE, La. — Wayne Higgins, the 78-year-old Metairie man who shot and killed tow truck driver “Big Lee” Martin, has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

A grand jury handed down the indictment Thursday (July 12). Higgins remains in the Jefferson Parish Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Martin, a 53-year-old LSU fanatic who has decked out his business and home on Bonnabel Boulevard with the school’s trademark purple and gold, was shot and killed by Higgins outside his home in the 600 block of Bonnabel the morning of May 5.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Martin and Higgins had been feuding for years.

Surveillance video from a neighbor showed that Martin sprayed the neighbor’s truck with a water hose as he was backing out of his driveway. When the neighbor rolled down the window, Martin reportedly sprayed water inside the truck. That’s when the neighbor got out of his truck and fired one shot at close range, killing Martin, according to the sheriff’s office.