Frappuccino from a sippy cup? Get ready. Starbucks goes STRAWLESS

NEW ORLEANS - Now, Starbucks is making the move.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at a Starbucks just outside New Orleans, Louisiana where coffee fans are preparing themselves.

Starbucks made the announcement. Caffeine fiends are ready for the change.

By 2020, all of the Starbucks locations, that's 28,000 Starbucks all around the world, all those coffee stops will stop using straws.

Starbucks is already easing into the new phase. Back in 2016, Starbucks started serving coffee with its "strawless lids" at a location in Seattle, Washington.

As you can imagine, the image of the cups went viral on the internet.

That's when everybody started calling these cups, adult sippy cups.

But don't panic yet.

It's the plastic straws Starbucks is getting rid of.

You can still sip through a new-fangled kind of straw at Starbucks. It's made from paper and compostable plastic. You have to ask for them. They'll be served with Frappuccinos if you think your drinking experience would be totally spoiled without a straw.

Starbucks is doing this to help the planet.

And what will the effect be?

This move could save about one billion straws a year. That's one billion with a "b".

Why are plastic straws such a big problem for the planet?

If we don't do something about it, the World Economic Forum says that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish!

That's impossible to even think about.

According to Eco-Cycle, a recycling organization, says in the United States, we Americans love our straws.

Every day, we use more than 500 million disposable plastic straws.

That's every day.

But it won't be happening by 2020 at Starbucks.