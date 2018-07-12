FL man blames dog for drunk driving stop 🐶

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Port St. Lucie -- A man arrested for drunk driving told police that his dog was behind the wheel - when officers spotted the vehicle swerving across lanes on Interstate 95 outside of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Police pulled over the driver of the 2005 Nissan and detected booze on the driver's breath. Officers described 56-year-old Scott Garrett as lethargic and slurring his words. They were surprised when Garrett blamed the swerving on a third party... “He stated he wasn’t driving the vehicle but it was...actually his dog.”

In the car’s passenger seat was an open bottle of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum.

Garrett was arrested for drunk driving. A breath test recorded his blood alcohol content at more than three times the legal limit.

