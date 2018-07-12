A Hollywood South truck driver starts a day spa for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La. -- Devin Joiner has been driving film and TV trucks in Hollywood South for about 15 years now.

One day, she and her daughter decided to start a spa for kids.

Spoil Me Rott'n is not pampering adults, but only kids. Kids come in and are given spa robes, flip flops, sweet treats, and more. Spoil Me Rott'n offers facials, manicures, pedicures, and even ice cream.

Joiner says because of the film industry and the high pay, she was able to build and open the spa without any loans.

The spa was created to give kids and teens the spa experience of a lifetime with different spa packages to choose from.

So if you want your kids to have a day of relaxation, Spoil Me Rott'n is located at 691 Brownswitch Rd. in Slidell.

The spa is open Wednesday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon until 5:30 p.m.

You can make your reservations by calling (985) 290-6177.