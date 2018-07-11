The coolest new fans to keep you cool this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It has been a hot July so far. Temperatures have been mostly in the 90s. If the air conditioning isn't cutting it, you'll need some cool fans.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to Brookstone to find out what the hottest fans are this summer to keep you cool!

BED FAN WITH WIRELESS REMOTE:

-Adjustable height extends by 1 foot

-Wireless control with low to high speeds

-Reversable base

-10 hour auto shut off

-$99.99

PICTURE FAN:

-Bluetooth enabled

-Upload custom photos and messages

-Triple blade design for a big breeze

-Optional lights out feature

-Fan tilts to direct airflow

-Free App with 56 picture graphics

-USB power

-$39.99

CLOCK FAN:

-Fits in small spaces

-Wide triple blade design for a big breeze

-LED clock

-Optional lights out feature

-Fan tilts to direct airflow

-USB power

-$29.99

For more information on Brookstone, click HERE.