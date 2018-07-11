Ruby Slipper Cafe hosting benefit brunch for cook who was shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Ruby Slipper Cafe will donate 10 percent of all profits from its New Orleans locations today to benefit a victim of gun violence.

Gilbert “Manny” Caesar, a veteran cook at the Ruby Slipper on Canal Street, was shot on April 22 in what the restaurant chain is describing as a “random act of violence.”

To help offset medical bills and benefit Caesar’s family during his recovery, 10 percent of all proceeds raised between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 11 will be donated.

All five New Orleans locations are participating in the fundraising event.