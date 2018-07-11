Proof that your tips help solve Wheel of Justice cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Police will tell you that tips from the public are among their best tools to solve crimes. Our latest Wheel of Justice case is a perfect example.

Last Monday, we told you about two men who are accused of stealing a wallet on Bourbon Street. The NOPD released video and photos of the suspects, and we included them in our report.

Although police had the video evidence, they did not know the identities of the suspects.

Not long after the story was added to our website, we received a message from a WGNO viewer on Facebook. The viewer gave us the name and the web address for the Facebook page for a man who looks very much like one of the suspects. We passed it along to police who told us that they'd received at least eight tips about the case.

The following day, the NOPD announced a suspect in the case. He's 25-year-old Beaux Guidry. And yes, that's the name that the WGNO viewer provided to us!

We updated the case in our latest Wheel of Justice report. To see it, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you have information about a crime, you can phone-in a tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You could become eligible to receive a CrimeStoppers cash reward, and you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court to collect the cash.

So far, 375 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.