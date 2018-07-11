Plaquemines Parish needs your help saving PAWS pets left in the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLE CHASSE, La. -- If you think it’s hot for us, it’s just as hot if not hotter for the animals at the Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society. They're in a bind as their air conditioning has gone out, leaving all those animals in the heat.

Two kittens have already died, most likely from the hot temps.

They have 200 cats and 60 dogs that could be in jeopardy.

The AC could take up to two weeks to be replaced, and they are asking for any help possible.

“With some of our bigger dogs, that's the problem with the heat. They don't cool down as well as smaller dogs, especially we have some fluffy ones. It's hard on every one of them just depending on the animal,” says Jordan Dooley with PAWS.

The shelter is in need of portable air conditioning units or large fans (preferably industrial size), and frozen water bottles to put in their kennels to help cool the animals off. The shelter also needs fosters and people who want to adopt animals.

PAWS will stay open later tonight if you want to help.

They are located at 455 F. Edward Herbert Blvd. in Belle Chasse. The phone number is (504) 392-1601.