Officers find gun, marijuana laced snacks in car after Poydras Street traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD arrested a man with a loaded handgun, marijuana, and marijuana-laced treats after a traffic stop on Poydras Street.

Officers pulled over 30-year-old Brandon Bazile on July 4 in the 700 block of Poydras after noticing the brake lights on his Chevrolet Monte Carlo were not functioning.

After he was pulled over, Bazile admitted to having marijuana and a gun inside the car.

A search turned up a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun, three ounces of marijuana, $582 in cash, and Rice Crispies and Cheetos that had been laced with marijuana, according to the NOPD.

Bazile has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic violations.