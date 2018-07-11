× Magazine Street and Nashville Ave. intersection closed for three weeks

NEW ORLEANS — The intersection of Magazine Street and Nashville Avenue Uptown will be closed for about three weeks, weather permitting, while a contractor repairs damaged drainage lines.

According to a release from the city of New Orleans, after Hard Rock Construction LLC repairs the drainage lines, the intersection will be repaved to fix the dip in the roadway.

“Public safety is our top priority; residents and commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near this construction site,” the city said.

Lake- and riverbound traffic on Nashville Avenue will be rerouted to Jefferson Avenue between Tchoupitoulas Street and St. Charles Avenue. Uptown and downtown bound traffic on Magazine Street will be rerouted to State Street between Tchoupitoulas Street and St. Charles Avenue.