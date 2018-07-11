Love it, Like it, Hate it: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough + Mixes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chocolate chip cookies are a crowd pleaser, but nearly all are crammed full of sugar and white carbs. Good news for cookie lovers, though: if you’re craving a freshly-baked chocolate chip cookie, we’ve got a legitimately good-for-you option in today’s Get the Skinny!

LOVE IT!

Swerve Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix – look for it in stores soon!

Per cookie: 110 calories, 12 grams carbohydrates (6 grams net carbs), 2 grams fiber, 3 gram sugar

110 calories, 12 grams carbohydrates (6 grams net carbs), 2 grams fiber, 3 gram sugar Ingredients: Blanched Almond Flour, Swerve (Erythritol, Prebiotic Oligosaccharides, Natural Flavors), Organic Semi-Sweet Chocolate chips (Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Chocolate Liquor, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Vanilla Extract), Tapioca Starch, Organic Coconut Flour, Baking Soda, Sea Salt

Halo Top Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream (we realize it’s NOT a cookie, but may help satisfy a hankering!)

Also available in Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

Per ½ cup serving: 90 calories, 17 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar, 5 grams protein.

90 calories, 17 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar, 5 grams protein. Ingredients: Skim milk, eggs, cookie dough (sugar, wheat flour, butter, soybean oil, molasses, white rice flour, salt, vanilla extract), erythritol, prebiotic fiber, milk protein concentrate, cream, organic cane sugar, vegetable glycerin, chocolate chips (cocoa mass, sugar, cocoa butter, milk fat, vanilla extract), sea salt, natural flavors, organic carob gum, organic guar gum, organic stevia leaf extract.

LIKE IT!

Immaculate Chocolate Chip Cookies

Per cookie: 130 calories, 16 grams carbohydrate, <1 gram fiber, 9 grams sugar

130 calories, 16 grams carbohydrate, <1 gram fiber, 9 grams sugar Ingredients: Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Chocolate Chunks* (organic sugar, organic chocolate, organic cocoa butter, organic vanilla extract), Organic Palm Shortening, Organic Brown Sugar, Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Eggs, Organic Vanilla Extract, Baking Soda, Sea Salt.

HATE IT!

Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookies

Per cookie: 170 calories, 23 grams carbohydrate, 0 gram fiber, 14 grams sugar

170 calories, 23 grams carbohydrate, 0 gram fiber, 14 grams sugar Ingredients: Enriched Flour Bleached (wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), Sugar, Chocolate Chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, skim milk, soy lecithin, natural flavor), Water, Palm Oil, Canola Oil. Contains 2% or less of: Molasses, Eggs, Baking Powder (baking soda, sodium aluminum phosphate), Salt, Natural Flavor.

Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

Per two mini cookies: 160 calories, 21 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 14 grams sugar

160 calories, 21 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 14 grams sugar Ingredients: Enriched Flour Bleached (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), Chocolate Chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla), Brown Sugar, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Partially Hydrogenated Soybean and/or Cottonseed Oil, Leavening (baking soda, sodium aluminum phosphate), Salt, Color Added.

###

