LaPlace man dies after crash involving vehicle without headlights

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH – A LaPlace man died Monday night after a two-vehicle crash involving a vehicle without headlights.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers responded to a crash about 9 p.m. on La. 636-3 (West Second Street).

Investigators said a Reserve man was driving a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria without headlights west on La. 636-3. The vehicle was also traveling at a high rate of speed when a LaPlace man turned left onto Fir Street from La. 636-3 and into the path of the Crown Victoria.

The Ford struck the Chevrolet truck on the passenger side, killing the passenger, 59-year-old James Heard of LaPlace. The drivers of both vehicles suffered moderate injuries.

Impairment is not suspected at this time. The crash remains under investigation and criminal charges are pending.