He’s got a way with words: the ‘Poet of Plaquemines Parish’

NEW ORLEANS - He knows his words. People hear them around his home in Plaquemines Parish.

"Sitting across from you, I've never been further away from you. Our coffee betrays us, yours iced, mine sugared to obesity," he says.

He words sound like poetry.

That's because they are poetry.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says he's a poet, and he's now one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids.

His name is David Gravolet.

And he's smart. He is, in fact, really smart.

Wild Bill Wood says to David Gravolet, "do you get tired of people asking you how smart you are?"

David Gravolet says, "sometimes, yes."

Wild Bill says, "that's the pain of having a big brain!"

Ben has more of his poetry, "the canyon between us solitude river has eroded, once I could stare deep into your black eyes, dots on the horizon."

That is poetry.

David Gravolet discovered poetry when he was 14.

And now at almost 18, David Gravolet gravitates more than ever to the literature he loves.

David says, "poetry is short and concise and you can read it whenever and it's still as meaningful as a novel, you get more bang for your buck with poetry."

The poet is also a scholar. David scored a perfect 36 on his ACT college entrance test. That's to go along with his near top of the class high school record.

That means as he tours Tulane as a college, he knows in his head he's been accepted by a dozen schools from Cornell to Columbia.

But David's heart is here in New Orleans, so he's headed to Tulane to study the classics.

David Gravolet says about the classics, "it's interesting, there's a lot to learn, there's a lot to read."

Wild Bill wonders, "what exactly are the classics?"

David says, "the study of Greek and Latin and their culture and all that."

David's poetry performance includes Latin, which likely will lead him to a job as a professor some day, right David?

David Gravolet says, "I definitely want to do something with my life, but I don't know what it is I want to do with my life."

Like his poetry, nobody knows how it ends.

Nobody but the poet.