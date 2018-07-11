Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Swerve: Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big news, Swerve lovers!! Swerve is bringing new products to shelves to make good-for-you sweet treats easier than, including cake mixes and chocolate chip cookie mixes!

And as usual, Swerve’s Ben McLauchlin loves to step things up a few notches, treating us to these oh-so-incredible Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookies! Top them with homemade DIY low-carb ice cream – or take the easy-and-still-low-sugar route with Halo Top for a decadent, ooey gooey treat that’s naturally gluten-free and grain-free with just 160 calories and 6 grams net carbs per serving!

Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

5 tablespoons unsalted butter (melted and cooled so it won’t melt the chips; can also use coconut oil)

3 tablespoons milk or milk alternative

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Box of Swerve Sweets Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

¼ cup Swerve Granular

¼ cup semisweet chocolate chips or Lily’s Chocolate Chips

8-inch cast-iron skillet or dish

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter and set aside (you want butter to cool a bit so it doesn’t melt chocolate chips). Grease skillet and set aside.

Combine milk and vanilla extract in a medium bowl, and whisk together until combined. Add cookie mix, Swerve Granular, chocolate chips, and melted butter to milk and vanilla mixture. Mix well with a spatula.

Place dough in skillet and press down until it is evenly spread across skillet. Cover with aluminum foil, and place in oven. Cook for 10 minutes and then remove foil. For an ooey gooey skillet cookie, cook for another 15 minutes. Take out of oven, and top with Swerve Vanilla Ice Cream.

Note: If you want a firmer cookie, cook for 20 more minutes after removing foil.

Per serving: 160 calories, 12 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 50 mg sodium, 19 grams carbohydrate (6 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 2 grams protein.

