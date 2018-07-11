× Can your family handle the heat? ABC on a national search for cooking competition show

Prep your oven mitts and set your timers, ABC’s “Family Food Fight” is on a search for the most food-savvy families in the country.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity for your family to serve up some delicious dishes and crazy competition.

Based on Australia’s hit format and hosted by restaurateur, food maven and New York Times best-selling cookbook author Ayesha Curry, “Family Food Fight” will feature eight families from across the country sharing a common kitchen and a common goal: to claim the title of America’s No. 1 Food Family and take home a $100,000 cash prize.

Family teams will pull out their best culinary moves in the kitchen, serving up authentic family dishes and drama. Tapping into each family’s uniquely diverse cultural heritage, along with their countless culinary influences, “Family Food Fight” will take homestyle cooking to a new level as family recipes rich in tradition and shared over generations are put on display.

“Cooking is such an important part of my family life, and I can’t wait to find others from across America who share that passion for creating delicious dishes and have great stories to tell,” said Curry.

Families must consist of three or more members to participate. All family members planning to compete must be at least 18 years old and should be home cooks and related in some way. Must be a legal U.S. resident; other eligibility requirements apply.

ONLINE SUBMISSIONS:

If you are unable to attend an open call, families must upload a video submission (via the pre-registration form at familyfoodfightcasting.com). Completed applications and video submissions must be received by August 17, 2018, to be considered. If selected, producers will reach out with additional information.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America, “Family Food Fight” was created by Endemol Shine Australia with Nine in Australia and was recently renewed for a second season. Curry, Robert Flutie and Shab Azma are serving as executive producers through Yardie Girl Productions; and DJ Nurre, Georgie Hurford-Jones and Faye Stapleton are serving as executive producers for Endemol Shine North America.