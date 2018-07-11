Boxers continue to prepare for Saturday’s fights at Lakefront Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The fighters on Saturday night's card at Lakefront Arena got-in some final preparations Wednesday at the New Orleans Boxing Club in their open media workouts. Each fighter had a window to workout and also to meet with the media.

New Orleans' own, Regis Prograis will be taking-on Juan Jose Velasco in the main event, with the Super Lightweight title on the line. Prograis is defending his titles and his undefeated record against Velasco, who is also unbeaten. It's a dream come true for Prograis to be fighting in his hometown, and he hopes this is just the start of boxing coming back on the scene in New Orleans.

"I can't wait," Prograis said. "I'm ready. I can't wait. I'm just ready for fight night now. I'm ready to hop on the scale and get it on. First off, this is a dream come true. Fighting in Lakefront Arena, this is huge for. I know I can't really show the excitement because I still have to fight. I've got a tough opponent in front of me but I'm super excited about this. Another goal is that I want to establish big-time boxing back in New Orleans. Not just Regis Prograis but big-time boxing back in New Orleans. If we can get some of the big fighters, the biggest names in the sport, if we can get them here, that's one of my goals also."

There will be final press conferences Thursday, followed by weigh-ins Friday at Lakefront Arena ahead of Saturday's fights.