10-year-old girl electrocuted while trying to rescue kittens from behind dryer

NEW BOSTON, Texas – A 10-year-old girl was electrocuted while rescuing kittens from behind a clothes dryer, KSLA reported.

"She's a beautiful soul. She had more compassion in her at 10 years old than most adults do in their entire lifetime," her mother, Shelby Roos, told KSLA. "She loved her babies and she would do anything for them."

The family said on their GoFundMe page that Greenlee Marie loved animals so much that she wanted to become a vet.

"Her whole life she had enjoyed helping those less fortunate than herself, and had always planned when she was older to become a veterinarian and to help rescue more animals," the family wrote.

Police are investigating how the girl was electrocuted. Apparently the home had some electrical issues in the past.

Greenlee Marie's mother wrote on Facebook, "Take peace in the fact that she is in heaven getting love from all the animals she loved with her whole heart."