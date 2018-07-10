Would you eat it? Pina Colada Dump Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -It's national Pina Colada day and we're celebrating with a tasty treat - Pina Colada Dump Cake!

Test Kitchen Taylor loves dump cakes! And apparently, so do Tamica and LBJ! Here's today's recipe, along with an extra recipe: Taylor's Easy Pantry Dump Cake.

Piña Colada Dump Cake

2 sticks unsalted butter, divided

1/3 cup spiced rum (or 1 tsp rum extract)

2 cans pineapple chunks, one with juice, one strained

1 box yellow cake mix

2 cups sweetened flaked coconut



Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Place 1 stick butter in a 13x9-inch baking dish and place in the oven about 3-5 minutes or until butter has melted.

When butter has melted, remove pan from the oven. Stir in rum and pineapple.

Spoon the dry cake mix from the box evenly over pineapple. Sprinkle coconut on top.

Cut the remaining stick of butter into small cubes and place cubes of butter over cake mix.

Bake dump cake for 45-60 minutes in the middle of the oven or until cooked through and coconut is toasted.

Taylor's Easy Pantry Dump Cake

2 sticks unsalted butter

2 cans sliced peaches with juice

1 box yellow or spice cake mix

2 cup pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Place 1 stick butter in a 13x9-inch baking dish and place in the oven about 3-5 minutes or until butter has melted.

When butter has melted, remove pan from the oven. Add in peaches.

Spoon the dry cake mix from the box evenly over peaches. Sprinkle pecans on top.

Cut the remaining stick of butter into small cubes and place cubes of butter over cake mix.

Bake dump cake for 45-60 minutes in the middle of the oven or until cooked through.

