Talking with TV star Kim Fields about her new book & rebooting her sitcoms

NEW ORLEANS -- During Essence Fest, The National Urban League hosted "Women In Harmony: A Celebration of Sisterhood" luncheon at the NOPSI Hotel.

Actress Kim Fields, the star of TV's "The Facts of Life," "Living Single," "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "Dancing With The Stars," made a special appearance.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez talked with Kim Fields about her new book, "Blessed Life," and the possibility of rebooting her hit sitcoms, "The Facts of Life" and "Living Single."

For more information on her new book, click HERE.